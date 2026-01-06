Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance denies claims of Russian crude shipments to Jamnagar refinery

Reliance denies claims of Russian crude shipments to Jamnagar refinery

Reliance Industries said its Jamnagar refinery has not received Russian crude in three weeks and expects no deliveries in January

Reliance

Bloomberg had reported on January 2 that three vessels laden with Russian crude, totalling about 2.2 million barrels, were en route to Jamnagar

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has denied a Bloomberg report suggesting that three tankers carrying Russian crude oil were headed to its Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat. The company described the report as “blatantly untrue” and expressed concern over the publication of an article that it says damaged its reputation.

What Reliance has said

In an official statement posted on X, RIL clarified that its Jamnagar refinery has not received any Russian crude in the past three weeks and is not expecting any deliveries in January 2026.
The company highlighted that vessel tracking signals indicate potential destinations but do not confirm purchases or deliveries.
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Will have to fix Venezuela first, no election in 30 days, says Trump

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi AQI slips back to 'poor' as dense fog disrupts flights and travel

Donald Trump, Trump

US stronger financially, more respected because of tariffs, says Trump

Winter, Cold, Delhi Cold

India braces for harsher winter as IMD predicts rain today, check forecast

Reliance Industries share price

RIL shares hit new high; analysts see gains from US move on Venezuela oil

What did the news report claim?

Bloomberg had reported on January 2 that three vessels laden with Russian crude, totalling about 2.2 million barrels, were en route to Jamnagar. The report was based on vessel tracking data from Kpler, which monitors ship movements and projected destinations. The report implied that Reliance might have resumed Russian crude imports after scaling back deliveries amid US sanctions.

US sanctions and India’s crude imports

The report comes amid tighter US and European Union sanctions on Russian oil, including restrictions on shipping, insurance and financial transactions.
 
In August 2025, US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for importing Russian crude, raising the total US levies to 50 per cent.
 
Indian refiners, including Reliance, have been adjusting their procurement strategies in response, seeking to balance discontinued Russian crude with alternative supplies from West Asia, Africa and other regions to maintain refinery operations.

More From This Section

ONGC

ONGC partners with Japan's Mitsui to enter ethane shipping businesspremium

Adani Power

Adani Power gets relief as Supreme Court nixes SEZ electricity duty

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Avanse Financial Services raises ₹1,200 crore through rights issue

real estate construction building

NCCCL bags ₹112.5 crore construction contract from Lodha Developers

ONGC

ONGC enters JV with Japan's Mitsui for ethane shipping; acquires 50% stake

Topics : Reliance Industries India-Russia ties Russia Oil production Trump tariffs US sanctions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodayAutism Myths and FactsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon