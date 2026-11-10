We should get a counter-UAS system soon

A sk a commander what frightens him more — a missile he can see coming, or a hundred cheap, quiet things he cannot. He will pick the swarm. Every time. A missile announces itself on radar, minutes out. A swarm of quadcopters, flying low and slow below the clutter line, gives a defender four minutes. Sometimes less. Enough time to decide what to shoot, what to jam, and what to simply let through, because the interceptor costs more than the target ever will.

That arithmetic is the part India’s counter-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) debate keeps skipping past. Jammers, radio frequency (RF) guns, detection radars — all of it bought at a brisk pace these past eighteen months. What has not moved at the same speed is the harder question: who commands these things, how they talk to each other, and whether a soldier at a forward post can pull the trigger without waiting for a headquarters four hops up the chain to say yes. Devices are being bought. The architecture that gives them meaning is still being argued over in some committee room.