Where's the theatre-command plan headed?

The roots of theatreisation trace back to the 1999 Kargil War. The Kargil Review Committee flagged gaps in army-air force coordination and recommended a chief of defence staff (CDS) with greater joint integration. The model India now aspires to implement came later, after a 2016 committee led by Lieutenant General D B Shekatkar (retired) recommended three integrated theatre commands organised around the Pakistan border, China border, and the maritime domain.

The turning point came with the creation of the CDS post in 2019, and General Bipin Rawat, the first incumbent, made theatreisation his signature project.

However, his tenure reinforced a fissure, as calling the air force a “support arm” stoked fears of subordinating air power. His successor, General Anil Chauhan (retired), followed a slower, consensus-based approach. What is being reformed is a structure that has barely changed in decades: India today runs 17 single-service commands (seven each of the army and air force, three navy) plus two tri-service commands — the Andaman and Nicobar Command and the Strategic Forces Command — with boundaries that follow legacy administrative lines, not actual threats.