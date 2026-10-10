Who needs a national security strategy?

Thus, saying India does not have a national security strategy or doctrine is akin to claiming that the UK does not have a constitution.

In 2019, the UK Supreme Court judgment in Gina Miller versus the prime minister, stated: “Although the United Kingdom does not have a single document entitled ‘the constitution’, it nevertheless possesses a Constitution, established over the course of our history by common law, statutes, conventions and practice. Since it has not been codified, it has developed pragmatically, and remains sufficiently flexible to be capable of further development.”

A very similar argument can be made about India’s national security doctrine and strategy. India since its independence has been facing threats which continue till date and top the nation’s threat landscape. In 2017, the first CDS, General Bipin Rawat first publicly articulated the 2.5 front threat. In 2024, EAM S Jaishankar aptly told a journalist that, “Every country has its own way of communication, its own way of policy formulation. Because someone else puts out a document every three years or four years, it is not necessary I follow that model. I could have it ... you know I could tell you that it exists but I have to kill you if I tell you ... so the point is different countries deal with this differently.” He then went on to state, “There is, I think, a growth in the sense of what is national security in the country and I think we would deal with it our own way.”