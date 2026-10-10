Who needs a national security strategy?

India's framework continues to pragmatically evolve, though not defined yet
Indian army personnel take part in a firing session during the North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj, India, in May 2026 (PHOTO: PTI)
Even without an NSSD, the unfolding strategy is quite apparent and the state continues to fill the gaps, as and when required.
The only conceivable component not visible in a UK-constitution like NSS is benchmarking how India is faring in its voyage to 2047.
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