Nyoma air base near China border operational, IAF chief lands aboard C-130J

T he Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday operationalised the Mudh-Nyoma air base in eastern Ladakh, strengthening the region’s defence against China.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of Air Staff, landed at the airbase on board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, a highly versatile multi-role transport aircraft flown by India. He was accompanied by Western Air Command chief Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra.

The strategic air base is located at a height of around 13,700 feet, and at a distance of around 25 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Mudh-Nyoma is now capable of operations for fighter jets, helicopters and transport planes, aiding the troop and logistics movement along the LAC.