Nyoma air base near China border operational, IAF chief lands aboard C-130J

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday operationalised the Mudh-Nyoma air base in eastern Ladakh, strengthening the region’s defence against China.
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of Air Staff, landed at the airbase on board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, a highly versatile multi-role transport aircraft flown by India. He was accompanied by Western Air Command chief Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra.
The strategic air base is located at a height of around 13,700 feet, and at a distance of around 25 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Mudh-Nyoma is now capable of operations for fighter jets, helicopters and transport planes, aiding the troop and logistics movement along the LAC.
The airbase was once a mud-paved landing ground, which the Border Roads Organisation last year upgraded to a proper runway under a Rs 218 crore project. It’s now capable of minor maintenance, launching and recovering planes, and housing crew to handle operations such as air traffic controllers, hangars, radars, weather stations and fuelling.
Mudh-Nyoma, located on the banks of the Indus, where temperatures drop to minus 20 degrees Celsius during winter, is the fourth IAF base in Ladakh, after Leh, Kargil, and Thoise. Daulat Beg Oldi is the world’s highest airfield near the LAC in the midst of the Karakoram ranges in Ladakh. It serves as an advanced landing ground for transport aircraft such as the An-32 and C-130J Super Hercules, which enables vital troop and equipment supply in the region.
Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired
Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.
No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.
Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics
Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics
Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint
From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.
Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers
Choose your plan
Exclusive Pricing
Choose your plan
58% off
₹12,000
Blueprint Digital
₹5,000
annual (digital-only)
₹416/Month
72% off
₹24,000
Blueprint Complete
₹6,500
annual (digital & print)
₹541/Month
37% off
₹12,000
Blueprint Digital
₹7,500
annual (digital-only)
₹625/Month
62% off
₹24,000
Blueprint Complete
₹9,000
annual (digital & print)
₹750/Month
Here's what's included:
Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine
Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives
Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office
Full access to Blueprint articles online
Business Standard digital subscription
1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)
Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine
Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives
* Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office
Full access to Blueprint articles online
Business Standard digital subscription
1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)