A geopolitical history of the Indian Ocean arena

A lmost exactly a millennium ago, a flotilla sent by Rajendra Chola sank the navy of the Srivijaya empire in the Malay waters of the eastern Indian Ocean. Qualifying the stereotypical view of entirely peaceful Indian voyages promoting economic and cultural connections, this episode of a military conflict was clearly triggered by a dispute over the lucrative trade with China that passed through the region we now call Southeast Asia.

The Chola empire in the 1020s was in an expansionary mode. At the same time as the naval expedition to Srivijaya, Rajendra launched his great northern campaign and inflicted a defeat on the Palas of Bengal. Two Pala princes were made to carry sacred water from the Ganga to consecrate the new Chola capital Gangaikondacholapuram. The Srivijayan empire had been on friendly terms with the Pala kingdom of Bengal and had granted patronage to the mahavihara at Nalanda. When Rabindranath Tagore set out on his Java journey in 1927 to retrace the footprints of India’s entry into the universal, he composed a nostalgic poem titled “Srivijayalakshmi” celebrating the reforging of a bond after a thousand-year separation.