Airpower partnerships

Even if one were to only consider even half of the claimed twenty-percent damage caused to the PAF, it was significant enough to seek a ceasefire due to serious concerns regarding the force preservation of its air power. There is no denying the effective role of the air defence (AD) of the IAF and the Indian Army, who synergised their capabilities to defend the Indian airspace and assets on ground, across the entire spectrum of repeated aerial attacks, including missiles and drones. However, it was the unacceptable damage wreaked on the PAF by the IAF which brought Pakistan to the ceasefire table. Unlike most of the contemporary international employment of air power in wars and conflicts across the world, India’s Operation Sindoor stands out with its achievement of a larger national strategic military objective and political outcome. In India’s case, kinetic air power was used punitively in peacetime to send a strong political message that terror acts would incur severe costs and also laid clear red lines, the crossing of which will draw swift military response of force. Pakistan’s aggressive media campaign which initially claimed seven IAF kills proved to be false, and as facts unfolded in the months after, the real extent of the losses borne by the PAF in mere 88 hours highlighted the coercive effects of the use of air power that led to conflict termination. Thus, despite the ongoing turmoil in West Asia, the large participation in Tarang Shakti underscores the IAF’s demonstrated operational credibility, professionalism and leadership role.