China's expanding rocket force

They provide the ability to undertake

long-range strikes with precision, or simply as missile barrages — which is a clear advantage on a conventional battlefield and for which there is no substitute, as of now. The PLARF has consequently focused on qualitative improvements in China’s conventional missile force, by maintaining these forces at a certain scale and level of readiness to leverage their effect in a regional or a border conflict.

A few aspects merit attention. At the apex level, while the Rocket Force is commanded by the PLARF commander, the formal decision-making of the force on matters of manpower, training, and equipping rests with the PLARF standing committee. Remarkably, it is the political commissar who chairs the PLARF standing committee, while the PLARF commander acts as a deputy at this forum. In essence, it is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that decides how to shape the Rocket Force — whether it needs additional missile brigades and launchers, of what type or in what numbers; or the dispersal of the missile force into remote silos due to the geographic proximity of its adversaries; or the development of road-mobile launchers; or the hypersonic glide vehicles and MIRV/FOBS technologies to increase the efficacy of its missile force. While MIRV stands for multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle, FOBS is the abbreviation for fractional orbital bombardment system.