China's Taiwan options

The second challenge for China is the logistics of sustaining thousands of Chinese troops as they attempt to break out from the beachheads into the island’s interior. For one thing, the supply ships and air drops will face massive attacks. Even if a logistical pipeline is established, as People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces proceed inland, their supply lines will lengthen and become more vulnerable. With its active fighting personnel of 100,000, plus 1.5 million reservists, Taiwan’s defence would be formidable. To pin down Taiwanese air and ground forces, China must gain command of the skies. This will necessitate suppressing Taiwanese air defences from the start, which is not a given. If the US joins the fight, Chinese command of the air may never be achieved. In an analysis going back to 2000, O’Hanlon had concluded that “China cannot invade Taiwan, even under its most favourable assumptions about how a conflict would unfold.” That conclusion may be less certain 26 years on from O’Hanlon’s original analysis, but the problems for China are structural — the distance to be travelled; the vulnerability of amphibious assault; the establishment and maintenance of beachheads under fire and of providing continuous supplies (from air and sea); and the advantage of interior supply lines for Taiwan’s forces.