How India's 'strategic autonomy' can navigate the Trump presidency

Of all the policy challenges that have perplexed the world since the advent of the second Trump administration in the United States (US), none is being debated more than the India question. Many in India and beyond had believed that US President Donald Trump would be great for India and would continue to pursue policies from his first term. But his India policy changed dramatically and one year into his office, there is hardly any clarity as to where the much-vaunted India-US partnership is headed.

Trump’s approach to India during his first term in office was largely a continuation of the broader policy of his predecessors, one that accorded India greater geopolitical weight recognising the structural convergences between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific. Persistent trade disputes and episodic policy incoherence underscored the transactional impulses of the Trump administration, yet these frictions did not derail the broader movement towards a more overtly strategic alignment. At its core, this recalibration was driven by a sharpening sense of the challenges posed by a rising China and a shared insistence on strategic autonomy and sovereign decision-making, which increasingly came to define the contours of the India–US partnership.