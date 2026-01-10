India and Europe are in search of a multipolar future

Europe has its own problems. Its share in the global gross domestic product (GDP) is shrinking. It is falling behind China and the US in innovation and competitiveness. Unemployment and cost of living remain high. Several countries face an unrelenting fiscal strain. Economic woes, immigration, security, and the identity question are polarising national politics and triggering the rise of new populist forces. That is complicating the deepening of the European Union’s (EU’s) vertical integration needed to fully exploit its scale and power.

For all these challenges, Europe has shown cohesion and resolve in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war. It is standing up for Ukraine and insisting on its role in the settlement of the conflict. It is waking up to the need for economic, digital, and industrial sovereignty and competitiveness, a resilient supply chain, a strong defence industrial base, and the imperative of forging a cohesive and independent EU foreign and security policy. Although it is hard to imagine Europe coming together to successfully pursue this agenda, Trump’s disruption may be the shock that Europe needed to shake off its complacency and confront the painful reality staring at it for some time now. It has the intellectual, industrial, innovation, and investment capacity for the task. It cannot, however, do it by itself. It needs new patterns of alliances and trusted partnerships of complementarity, not competition.