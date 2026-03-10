India's strategy for subcontinental security

I f one defines India’s national security as encompassing territorial integrity, human development and democratic state stability, then the neighbourhood emerges as a core theatre. The Indian subcontinent is emerging as ground zero for India’s foreign, economic, and security interests over the next few decades to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap. With two billion people, or one-fourth of humanity, no other region will matter more in shaping the future direction and pace of India’s rise.

India’s periphery can be divided into two geopolitical areas. An inner ring of India’s near abroad includes all its immediate land neighbours, from Afghanistan and Pakistan to China, Nepal and Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, as well as Sri Lanka and the Maldives. This includes all member countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, plus Myanmar.