Strategic hedging in a turbulent world

India is also a member of trilateral groupings, like one with Australia and Indonesia and another with the US and Japan. A new trilateral featuring India, Australia and Canada has been announced.

The question may be legitimately posed: What have been the outcomes of these numerous circles of consultation and cooperation in expanding India’s economic, technological and commercial interests? Have these expanded India’s diplomatic space and enhanced its security?

A mixed record

India has looked upon membership of these varied groupings as confirming its regional and global profile. While these groupings have ambitious agendas, India does not have the qualified human and material resources to follow through with substantive implementation. They serve as useful consultative mechanisms and platforms for engagement but the bandwidth to follow through on the large number of recommendations they make is thin. One often finds that a report on some item of cooperation from a previous meeting is often followed by a pledge to hold even more consultations. The same agenda items may reappear at successive meetings though couched in different language. This becomes apparent when one compares the declaration issued by the Brics summit in Rio de Janeiro last year and the one issued by the subsequent summit in New Delhi. There is a more direct connect between effort and outcome in the context of bilateral relations. In a grouping of several states, the results may be more amorphous.