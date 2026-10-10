Strategic hedging in a turbulent world

The several forums that India participates in provide useful opportunities for meetings among leaders of countries which may have difficult or tense relations for one reason or another
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other delegates during the Brics summit in New Delhi in September 2026 (Photo: Reuters)
The Indian fear is of a Chinese capture of Brics as a vehicle for the assertion of its expanding power and profile
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In this article : India Foreign PolicyBRICS SummitUS India relations India China relations
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