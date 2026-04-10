The French connection

W hat stood out during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India from February 17-19, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was not merely the breadth of engagement, but the clarity of purpose that underpinned it. The optics of summitry, participation in the India AI Impact Summit, and the launch of the 2026 India–France Year of Innovation were all significant. Yet, beneath these headlines, moments lay a deeper strategic recalibration: an unmistakable shift toward embedding defence cooperation at the very core of the bilateral relationship.

At one level, the decision to elevate ties to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership” appears as a logical extension of a relationship that has matured steadily over decades. However, such nomenclature often obscures more than it reveals. What is consequential here is not the label itself, but what it signals: an intent in both France and India to move beyond the incrementalism that has long characterised defence ties and toward a more integrated, forward-looking framework. The renewal and intensification of the 10-year defence cooperation agreement reinforce this trajectory, suggesting that both sides now view defence collaboration not as a transactional necessity but as a strategic imperative.