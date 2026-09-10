The US during the Cold War and after

At the end of the Cold War, the US emerged as the sole superpower with the demise of the Soviet Union. Many scholars then argued that the global system was now unipolar. But others, most notably the American academic, Christopher Layne, argued that unipolarity was, at best, fleeting. Invariably, he argued that new powers would arise to challenge US global dominance. He was, of course, correct.

In part, the US’ strength was dissipated owing to the two wars that it embarked upon during the first George W Bush administration. The first, though perhaps not carefully thought out, was the decision to invade Afghanistan to overthrow the Taliban regime. The initial effort was successful. Tragically, the US-led International Security Assistance Force, quickly got bogged down in an insurgency which dragged on for two decades until the Biden administration decided to withdraw from the country in 2021.The other war that the Bush administration started against Iraq to oust Saddam Hussein proved to be costlier both in material and human terms. According to a Harvard University study, the war cost the US taxpayer $3 trillion. Almost 4,500 US military personnel lost their lives in the invasion and the subsequent occupation of the country.