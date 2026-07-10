Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Photostory / Conflict zone: Israel-Lebanon

Conflict zone: Israel-Lebanon

A contest of arsenals

3 min read
Updated On: Jul 10 2026 | 7:45 AM IST
Syed Muskan Shafiq
Israeli tanks on the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Israeli tanks on the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photo: Reuters

The latest flareup between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, in a decades-long conflict has brought renewed attention to the increasing military capabilities on both sides. 
The conflict has repeatedly reshaped the security landscape of West Asia, particularly when the region remains on edge amid overlapping clashes. A ceasefire agreement was brokered by the United States (US) between Israel and Lebanon in June.
The recent confrontation has been marked by the deployment of increasingly sophisticated military technologies and unconventional weapon systems. The first image reportedly features Israel’s Merkava main battle tanks. It is a heavily armoured battle tank and anchors the ground posture of the country against Hezbollah. With a payload capacity of 48 rounds, it is currently in its fourth iteration and was first deployed in the late 1970s. The tank was reportedly attacked by Hezbollah’s first-person view (FPV) drone in May.
According to US-based Human Rights Watch, Israel used artillery-fired white phosphorus munitions against Hezbollah, first in March. The second picture is reportedly of white phosphorus, a chemical substance dispersed in artillery shells, bombs, and rockets that ignites when exposed to oxygen.

Also Read

News in brief: Western Europe

An explosion of what appears to be white phosphorus fired by the Israel Defense Forces on the Lebanese side of the Israel-Lebanon border on May 10, 2026. Photo: Reuters
The third picture is of the anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), which have been among Hezbollah’s most important battlefield weapons against Israel for nearly two decades. ATGMs can be launched from aircraft or land vehicles or by infantry. Hezbollah has developed an ATGM arsenal using Russian, Iranian, and Syrian-supplied systems.
A Hezbollah anti-tank missile launcher and missiles found by Israeli troops in southern Lebanon on April 15, 2026. Photo: Israel Defense Forces
The Hermes 900, deployed by Israel, featured next is an advanced medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of operating over both land and sea. Manufactured by Elbit Systems, it is designed for tactical as well as strategic missions and is equipped with internal installation bays and multiple under-wing hardpoints.
A variant of Hermes 900 deployed by Israel against Hezbollah in 2026. Photo: Elbit Systems
 
The last picture showcases of FPV drones used by Hezbollah in the ongoing conflict. This UAV is controlled through fibre optics and loaded with explosives, operating without a radio signal that Israel’s electronic warfare jamming systems can detect. These are equipped with high-resolution optical cameras, allowing the drones to reach distant targets. 
A first-person view drone with fibre optic cable over the border from Lebanon to Israel on May 19, 2026. Photo: Reuters
The over four-decade long conflict between the two sides has been continuously shaped by evolving war strategies, adding to instability in the region. 
Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired

Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.

No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint

From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.

Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers

Choose your plan

Exclusive Pricing

Choose your plan

58% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹2,500

annual (digital-only)

₹208/Month

70% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹3,500

annual (digital & print)

₹291/Month

41% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹3,500

annual (digital-only)

₹291/Month

62% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹4,500

annual (digital & print)

₹375/Month

Subscribe NowSubscribe NowRenew NowRenew Now

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Browse all Plans

Here's what's included:

  • Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine

  • Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives

  • * Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office

  • Full access to Blueprint articles online

  • Business Standard digital subscription

  • 1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)

Written By :

Syed Muskan Shafiq

Syed Muskan is a sub-editor at Business Standard, Blueprint.
First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

In this article : Photo featurephotosDEFENCE AND GEOPOLITICAL NEWS

Next Story