Conflict zone: Israel-Lebanon

T he latest flareup between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, in a decades-long conflict has brought renewed attention to the increasing military capabilities on both sides.

The conflict has repeatedly reshaped the security landscape of West Asia, particularly when the region remains on edge amid overlapping clashes. A ceasefire agreement was brokered by the United States (US) between Israel and Lebanon in June.

The recent confrontation has been marked by the deployment of increasingly sophisticated military technologies and unconventional weapon systems. The first image reportedly features Israel’s Merkava main battle tanks. It is a heavily armoured battle tank and anchors the ground posture of the country against Hezbollah. With a payload capacity of 48 rounds, it is currently in its fourth iteration and was first deployed in the late 1970s. The tank was reportedly attacked by Hezbollah’s first-person view (FPV) drone in May.