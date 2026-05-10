Power arcade: Naval technology
Below are pictures of naval technology and modern defence maritime weapons as featured in Blueprint May 2026
Updated On: May 10 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
1/11The United Kingdom (UK) Royal Navy has bolstered its mine-hunting capabilities by integrating modern uncrewed equipment into the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Lyme Bay in March. The high-tech equipment will be able to scan and intercept threats and will enable the ship to store, field, and retrieve various autonomous and crewless technologies, serving as a crewed drone’s mothership. 2/11The UK granted Teledyne Marine a contract to deliver several autonomous ocean observing systems to the Royal Navy, including Sentinel and Slocum gliders and APEX floats in March. These systems will gather high-quality oceanographic data to facilitate operational planning, naval safety, and defence activities.
Greece ordered next-generation RAM Block 2A missiles to boost its fast attack missile craft in March, with a second batch of RAM Block 2B missiles expected in the future for integration on the FDI HN frigates. The RAM Block 2A missiles are completely backwards-compatible with the Roussen-class vessels. Russian Navy’s RFS Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky B-274 diesel-electric attack submarine docked in North Jakarta, Indonesia, in March. Known for extreme stealth, it boasts of upgraded noise reduction, combat systems, and its ability to launch Kalibr cruise missiles.
The United States (US) Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided‑missile destroyer USS Gridley participated in the multinational maritime cooperation exercise Southern Seas 2026, in Panama, in March. The vessel is known as a Flight IIA destroyer, which provides unique, modern strength. It boasts of augmented reality technology and upgraded radar systems offering air search ability. The US Navy in April designated AeroVironment to supply Jump 20-X Group 3 vertical take-off and landing uncrewed aircraft system in order to modernise and assist intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The Jump 20-X promotes multi-domain operations over 13 hours of flight time, with 185-kilometre range, and 30 pounds of payload capacity. Turkish defence firm Aselsan displayed its AHTAPOT 100 naval electro-optical surveillance and targeting system at the DIMDEX 2026 exhibition in Doha in January. The system is a fully stabilised director combining several sensors within one unit. The system also has a modular line-replaceable unit. The Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear-powered submarine USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) was commissioned by US Navy in March at Boston Harbor. The submarine comprises warfighting ability, increased stealth, advanced surveillance and special warfare functions for multi-mission purposes. The Security Service of Ukraine revealed their latest Sea Baby surface drones, designated to conduct special missions in the Black Sea last year. These next-generation drones can travel over 1,500 kilometres, carrying up to two tonnes of cargo, and possess powerful engines and a futuristic navigation system. China is producing a distinctive Zubr-class hovercraft, the largest ever built. It can carry 500 troops, or 10 lighter armoured vehicles, at speeds of over 55 knots, according to the Naval News report in March. They provide amphibious assault missions and crucial operational benefits. The US Navy announced the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel Family of Systems programme in March, ushering in a new era of unmanned surface vessel (USV) procurement to accelerate autonomous powers. The selected companies and their USVs will undergo on-water trials by the end of the financial year. Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired
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First Published: May 10 2026 | 8:40 AM IST