Power Arcade: New-age electronic warfare The latest military weapons from around the world Jaisal Kaur

1/12 Viper shield for F-16 (Photo: L3Harris) The United States (US) Air Force-led flight recently tested and received the production-variant of the Viper Shield, an upgraded electronic warfare (EW) suite made by L3Harris, for F-16 fighter jets. Completely integrated into the aircraft's computers and radar, the EW system blocks various kinds of threats.

2/12 Iran uses Russian tech (Photo: US ODIN) Iran deployed Russian electronic military weapons such as the Krasukha-4 EW system to disrupt the US’ Starlink satellites in January, according to media reports. It is a broadband multifunctional jamming station used against low-earth orbit satellites, airborne radars, and radar-guided ordnance at ranges of 150–300 kilometres (km).

3/12 Frontline defence (Photo: EPIRUS) Radio EW devices made by Ukrainian firm Unwave are suitable to scan, or destroy an enemy’s power to use electromagnetic spectrum, as seen during a field trial, amid the continuing Russian attack on Ukraine last year.

4/12 Soft-kill ship (Photo: US Navy) US shipbuilder HII successfully culminated sea testings for USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), the lead ship of the Zumwalt-class US Navy destroyers, in January. It leverages the most modern EW suite, the SEWIP Block 3, which offers soft-kill abilities by using high-powered radio energy and active electronically scanned arrays.

5/12 Aerial electronic intelligence (Photo: SNC) The US firm Sierra Nevada Corp displayed its AE-4500 electronic support measures and electronic intelligence system and its EW systems during the AOC International Symposium & Convention in Maryland in December. The system ensures radar detection and collection powers to succeed in automatic tracking and precision direction identification of radars.

6/12 Growler leads US mission (Photo: Reuters) A US Navy EA-18G Growler EW aircraft, capable of blocking radar,communications, and utilising HARM missiles to intercept enemy sensors, was part of the fleet that conducted the military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, in January. Manufactured by Boeing, the jet is equipped with an airborne electronic attack suite.

7/12 Radio for modern warfare (Photo: Pacific Defence) The US-based firm Pacific Defense unveiled the SDR4320VP, its latest highperformance, ultra-wideband softwaredefined radio transceiver capable of conducting EW, signals intelligence, radar, and cyber operations, in late 2025. It boasts a massive frequency range from 10 megahertz to 18 gigahertz, which permits detection of high-frequency radars.

8/12 Ukraine approves new EW system (Photo: TAF) Ukraine has successfully tested and cleared the operation of the country’s defence firm TAF Industries-produced Kvazar 3M EW system in January. It is specialised for combating hostile first-person-view drones and unmanned vehicles, with flexible frequency adjustment and stable ground operation.

9/12 Fighting radio threats (Photo: Unwave) Ukrainian developer of EW systems Unwave has developed the information interaction system Pastka that helps the military detect and neutralise radio threats, according to the company.

10/12 Enhanced lethality (Photo: NORTHROP GRUMMAN) The US aerospace firm Northrop Grumman strengthened the firepower of F-16 fighter jets by integrating next-generation integrated Viper EW suite last year. This will bolster the jets’ protection, survivability and lethality by leveraging the radio frequency of the electromagnetic spectrum.

11/12 US receives new ‘ring’ (Photo: LEONARDO DRS) The US firm Leonardo DRS secured a maiden position in the defence department’s counter-drone competition with its new Ring C-UxS EW system, which can track and intercept small unmanned aircraft systems, in October.