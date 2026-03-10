Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Photostory / Power Arcade: New-age electronic warfare

Power Arcade: New-age electronic warfare

The latest military weapons from around the world

Jaisal Kaur
Updated On: Mar 10 2026 | 6:45 AM IST
Viper shield for F-161/12
Viper shield for F-16 (Photo: L3Harris)

The United States (US) Air Force-led flight recently tested and received the production-variant of the Viper Shield, an upgraded electronic warfare (EW) suite made by L3Harris, for F-16 fighter jets. Completely integrated into the aircraft's computers and radar, the EW system blocks various kinds of threats.

Iran uses Russian tech2/12
Iran uses Russian tech (Photo: US ODIN)

Iran deployed Russian electronic military weapons such as the Krasukha-4 EW system to disrupt the US’ Starlink satellites in January, according to media reports. It is a broadband multifunctional jamming station used against low-earth orbit satellites, airborne radars, and radar-guided ordnance at ranges of 150–300 kilometres (km).

3/12
Frontline defence (Photo: EPIRUS)

Radio EW devices made by Ukrainian firm Unwave are suitable to scan, or destroy an enemy’s power to use electromagnetic spectrum, as seen during a field trial, amid the continuing Russian attack on Ukraine last year.

4/12
Soft-kill ship (Photo: US Navy)

US shipbuilder HII successfully culminated sea testings for USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), the lead ship of the Zumwalt-class US Navy destroyers, in January. It leverages the most modern EW suite, the SEWIP Block 3, which offers soft-kill abilities by using high-powered radio energy and active electronically scanned arrays.

5/12
Aerial electronic intelligence (Photo: SNC)

The US firm Sierra Nevada Corp displayed its AE-4500 electronic support measures and electronic intelligence system and its EW systems during the AOC International Symposium & Convention in Maryland in December. The system ensures radar detection and collection powers to succeed in automatic tracking and precision direction identification of radars.

6/12
Growler leads US mission (Photo: Reuters)

A US Navy EA-18G Growler EW aircraft, capable of blocking radar,communications, and utilising HARM missiles to intercept enemy sensors, was part of the fleet that conducted the military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, in January. Manufactured by Boeing, the jet is equipped with an airborne electronic attack suite.

7/12
Radio for modern warfare (Photo: Pacific Defence)

The US-based firm Pacific Defense unveiled the SDR4320VP, its latest highperformance, ultra-wideband softwaredefined radio transceiver capable of conducting EW, signals intelligence, radar, and cyber operations, in late 2025. It boasts a massive frequency range from 10 megahertz to 18 gigahertz, which permits detection of high-frequency radars.

8/12
Ukraine approves new EW system (Photo: TAF)

Ukraine has successfully tested and cleared the operation of the country’s defence firm TAF Industries-produced Kvazar 3M EW system in January. It is specialised for combating hostile first-person-view drones and unmanned vehicles, with flexible frequency adjustment and stable ground operation.

9/12
Fighting radio threats (Photo: Unwave)

Ukrainian developer of EW systems Unwave has developed the information interaction system Pastka that helps the military detect and neutralise radio threats, according to the company.

10/12
Enhanced lethality (Photo: NORTHROP GRUMMAN)

The US aerospace firm Northrop Grumman strengthened the firepower of F-16 fighter jets by integrating next-generation integrated Viper EW suite last year. This will bolster the jets’ protection, survivability and lethality by leveraging the radio frequency of the electromagnetic spectrum.

11/12
US receives new ‘ring’ (Photo: LEONARDO DRS)

The US firm Leonardo DRS secured a maiden position in the defence department’s counter-drone competition with its new Ring C-UxS EW system, which can track and intercept small unmanned aircraft systems, in October.

12/12
Next-generation boost (Photo: ASELSAN)

In a bid to boost the strategic EW practices of the Turkish armed forces, Türkiye modernised Aselsan's KORAL land-based electronic support and electronic attack system with next-generation subsystems in September. The EW system can block threats across a large frequency range. 

Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired

Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.

No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint

From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.

Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers

Choose your plan

Exclusive Pricing

Choose your plan

58% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹2,500

annual (digital-only)

₹208/Month

70% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹3,500

annual (digital & print)

₹291/Month

41% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹3,500

annual (digital-only)

₹291/Month

62% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹4,500

annual (digital & print)

₹375/Month

Subscribe NowSubscribe NowRenew NowRenew Now

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Browse all Plans

Here's what's included:

  • Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine

  • Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives

  • * Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office

  • Full access to Blueprint articles online

  • Business Standard digital subscription

  • 1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)

Written BY :

Jaisal Kaur

Jaisal Kaur
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 6:45 AM IST

In this article : Military weapon

Next Story