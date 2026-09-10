A capex boom drives defence

Over the FY21-26 period, production by DPSUs has registered an annual growth rate of 15 per cent.

However, the private sector is gradually registering its presence across segments. Private sector contribution to the defence space has grown from 20 per cent in FY21 to 24 per cent now. Private defence production was ₹42,000 crore in FY26, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y and has grown 20 per cent annually over FY21-26. Analysts led by Harshit Kapadia of Elara Securities estimate defence production growth of 15-20 per cent over FY27-30 based on order book and delivery schedule.

For the public as well as the private sector, the capital acquisition proposals are expected to improve order books and offer revenue visibility over the medium term. Given that Defence Acquisition Council approvals were at an all-time high in FY26 and continued in Q1FY27 with ₹52,000 crore of AoNs approved last month, ICICI Securities expects the order awarding momentum to pick up in FY27/28, especially in aerospace, missiles, electronic warfare and drone defence/offence. These AoN approvals, coupled with those granted over the last two years, are expected to increase the overall addressable market for domestic players and enhance order inflow visibility.