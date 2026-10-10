A frontier gambit

T he Junta soldiers had been given their orders before the fighting reached the regional Arakan Army (AA)-held Ponnagyunin in Myanmar. They were to kill anyone they found, one of the captured soldiers confessed to his captors afterward: Women, children, spare no one.

Myanmar’s military launched its most ambitious offensive in years to retake Rakhine State from the AA on September 4, throwing five columns of troops, warplanes and naval gunships at the rebel-held coastal state that lies on the edge of the Bay of Bengal.

Within a week, the offensive had stalled. The AA was releasing footage of captured regime soldiers describing what they’d been told to do to civilians along the way.