A low-cost drone in wide use

I ran’s Shahed-136, a low-cost long-range loitering munition drone, has been widely used in recent conflicts, including the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory action against the United States (US) and Israel.

It is designed by Shahed Aviation Industries and developed by Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA), an aerospace company under the country’s Ministry of Defence. Shahed-136, the most widely used variant in the Shahed series of loitering munitions, is designed as a long-range kamikaze or one-way attack drone intended to loiter in the air before striking targets and detonating its warhead.

It measures around 3.5 metres (m) in length with a wingspan of about 2.5 m and features a distinctive delta-wing configuration with wingtip stabilisers and a rear-mounted propeller, with an overall weight of approximately 200 kilograms (kg). It carries a high-explosive warhead weighing between 30 kg and 50 kg.