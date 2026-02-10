A missile to deter enemy air defences

T he Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully fired two Pralay quasi-ballistic missiles in quick succession from the same launcher off the Odisha coast as part of user evaluation trials for the armed forces in December 2025.

Pralay, named after the Sanskrit word pralaya (meaning “apocalypse”), is a short-range, surface-to-surface missile developed by the DRDO. It has a range of 150 to 500 kilometres (km), and is equipped with an advanced navigation and guidance system to target high-value enemy targets across the border with accuracy. It can carry a payload of 500 to 1,000 kilograms and is powered by a solid-propellant rocket motor.