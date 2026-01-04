Sunday, January 04, 2026 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World News / South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile into sea

South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile into sea

South Korea's military said North Korea's missile launch off the North's east coast happened Sunday morning but gave no further details

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said. Image: Shutterstock

AP Seoul
Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 6:36 AM IST

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said.

South Korea's military said North Korea's missile launch off the North's east coast happened Sunday morning but gave no further details.

Japan's defence ministry also reported a suspected missile launch by North Korea. There were no immediate reports of any damages.

The launch is the latest weapons display by North Korea ahead of its upcoming ruling Workers' Party congress.

Experts say North Korea is likely ramping up weapons tests to show off its achievements in the defence sector ahead of the congress, the first of its kind in five years. Observers are watching the congress to see whether North Korea will set a new policy on the US and respond to its calls to resume long-stalled talks.

 

The launch also came hours before South Korea's president, Lee Jae Myung, leaves for China for a summit with President Xi Jinping. During the trip, Lee's office said he would request China to make a constructive role in efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier this week, North Korea said it fired long-range strategic cruise missiles into the sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 6:36 AM IST

