A precarious peace with the rise of a drone-missile arms race in South Asia

“O peration Sindoor remains ongoing.” In his annual press conference on January 13, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reaffirmed that hostilities with Pakistan will continue for the foreseeable future.

This has been a message that has been continuously reiterated by India’s top leadership ever since the two sides clashed in May last year following a terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The clash featured a mix of Indian BrahMos and SCALP missiles, as well as Pakistani Fatah-1 and 2 missiles. India also relied extensively on the use of drones and high-range precision strikes deep in Pakistan.