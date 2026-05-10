A renewed push for theatre commands

O n the sidelines of this year’s Ran Samwad (“war dialogue”), the annual tri-service conclave that started last year, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said he has tried to convince the rank and file about the importance of jointness in modern warfighting. He told a strategic affairs analyst during a streamed conversation that while the three branches of the armed forces are well-trained and excel in their jobs, they are also protective of their turfs, but that would likely change because they are equally keen to win future wars.

The comments assume significance amid a renewed push to create integrated theatre commands. Especially since the chief of defence staff (CDS) post was announced in 2019, some inside and outside military circles have spoken in favour of a unified structure that will place resources of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force under commanders for specific geographical areas in the country. But even today some from within the services don’t see the need for change because they argue India has fought all its wars over the past 79 years without theatre commands. Most of those wars have been with Pakistan.