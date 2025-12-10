A spear for all altitudes

I n October, the Indian Army ordered the Nag Mark 2, a third-generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), which was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council under the Ministry of Defence. This was preceded by the successful field trials of the missile conducted by the Army at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan in early 2025.

The Nag Mark 2 fire-and-forget missile is the latest version of the Nag missile system, which is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme. Manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the missile system is designed to destroy heavily armoured vehicles with precision, including tanks and bunkers.

The advanced missile possesses an imaging infrared seeker, and top-attack capability to strike the weakest armour of a tank from above. It uses a high-explosive anti-tank (Heat) warhead specialised to defeat the explosive reactive armour of enemy tanks. Its predecessor variant, the Nag Mark 1, was declared ready for induction into the armed forces in late 2020, following its final trials at Pokhran. Also Read Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings begin In Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha amid Oppn protest The Nag Mark 2 measures 1.83 metres (m) in length and weighs approximately 42 kilograms, and is equipped with aerodynamic tail fin control for precision targeting, according to the BDL website. It carries a tandem Heat warhead weighing around 8 kg, and offers a range of 500 m to 4 kilometres (km) in its Mark 1 variant, and up to 7 to 10 km in the Mark 2.

The missile is mounted on the Russian-designed BMP-2 platform, nicknamed Sarath, which is also regarded as Nag Missile Carrier — a land-based version. While significantly enhancing India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the carrier offers all-terrain mobility during day and night, during all-weather operations. Talking about the latest variant, Major General Rambir Mann (retired), former commander of a mechanised regiment, said: “The Nag Mark 2 has come a long way from its early iterations, which began almost two decades ago. It’s now a world-class, fire-and-forget ATGM capable of competing with most modern systems.” On the missile’s combat profile, Mann said: “Top-attack profiles are preferred because the armour on tanks is weakest on the turret and upper hull. A Heat warhead striking from above is far more likely to penetrate and destroy, where modern ATGMs like Nag Mark 2 have an edge.”

He noted that the range on paper is one thing, but battle ranges depend heavily on terrain and visibility. “For ground-based systems, most engagements on our western borders happen within 2,000 m, but the increased range of Nag Mark 2 gives a major advantage when used from elevated or aerial platforms,” he added. Commenting on the succesful field trials of Nag Mark 2, Mann said: “High altitude changes flight dynamics due to lower atmospheric pressure and rarefied air, but fire-and-forget systems like Nag can course-correct in real time. It has performed effectively in trials across plains and high-altitude sectors, including Kashmir.”