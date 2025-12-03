Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Day 3 proceedings set to resume today after consensus on SIR debate
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Follow all the latest updates from Parliament as government and opposition debate key issues
BS Web Team New Delhi
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The Winter Session of Parliament will enter its third day on Wednesday amid tensions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. After two days of repeated disruptions, both Houses have agreed to run proceedings “smoothly” after the government consented to discuss the pan-India SIR exercise.
Lok Sabha schedule fixed for debate on electoral reforms
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in a Business Advisory Committee meeting with floor leaders, decided a 10-hour debate on electoral reforms will be held on December 9-10. The House will also mark the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ on December 8, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.
The first two days were marred by repeated adjournments, with legislative business largely stalled due to opposition sloganeering during Question Hour. On Tuesday, only 15 minutes of business were conducted before repeated adjournments.
Bills cleared and new taxation proposals
Before adjournment, Lok Sabha General Secretary Kumar Singh listed bills cleared in the previous Monsoon Session for the President’s assent, including the Manipur (GST) Amendment Bill, 2025, Manipur Appropriations No. 2 Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Bills of Lading Bill, 2025.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two taxation bills aimed at funding public health and national security:
Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Raises excise on unmanufactured and stemmed tobacco from 60 per cent to 70 per cent; cigarettes from ₹200–545 to ₹2,700–11,000 per 1,000 sticks; chewing tobacco and zarda from 25 per cent to 100 per cent; smoking mixtures up to 325 per cent.
Health and National Security Cess Bill, 2025: Imposes monthly levies on machines producing pan masala and other goods, from ₹1.01 crore to ₹25 crore per machine; manual units pay ₹11 lakh per month. Proceeds, in addition to GST and excise, will fund health and security programmes via the Consolidated Fund of India.
8:59 AM
LS to witness obituary reference on passing away of ex-Congress MP Rameshwar Dudi
On Wednesdsay, the Lok Sabha will also witness an obituary reference on the passing away of former Congress MP Rameshwar Dudi.
8:50 AM
Centre likely to move Central Excise (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The bill proposes raising excise duties and cess on tobacco products through amendments to the Central Excise Act, 1944.
8:43 AM
Winter Session of Parliament to enter its third day today
The Winter Session of Parliament will move into its third day on Wednesday, following two days of repeated disruptions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Both Houses have now agreed to proceed smoothly after the government agreed to discuss the pan-India SIR exercise.
Topics : Parliament winter session winter session Parliament Modi govt Opposition Parilament winter session date
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:35 AM IST