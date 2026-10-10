A trial by fire

T he Indian Army deployed thousands of soldiers during the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year. Among them, 3,000 were Agniveer cadets, some less than 20 years old. Agniveer means a “fire-warrior” in Hindi.

In late 2022, the cadets were recruited through the central government’s Agnipath policy, the first such initiative outside the armed forces’ regular employment channels.

At the time of Operation Sindoor — India’s military reprisal after a deadly terrorist attack that the Indian government linked to Pakistan — the cadets in army units helped to operate an air defence system, handled weapons and military communication devices, and drove missile- and gun-mounted vehicles. On May 9, 2025, Mood Muralinaik, an Agniveer cadet, died in action, aged 24.