Air defence systems 'engaging' with incoming missiles, drones: UAE

T he United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday said its air defence systems are “actively engaging” with incoming missile and unmanned aerial vehicle threats amid continuing regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

“The sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones,” UAE’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement on X.

The ministry urged residents to “remain calm and follow the safety and security instructions issued by relevant authorities.”

Several loud explosions and interceptor activity were reported across parts of the country as defence systems responded to the aerial threats.