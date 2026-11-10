An oceanic task

I n January 2008, disruptions to two submarine cables near the Mediterranean Sea and the Persian Gulf affected India’s banking, information technology (IT) and other institutional services for about 48 hours, with reduced speed for about two weeks. The outage affected 50 to 60 per cent of India’s internet bandwidth and disrupted services across South Asia, West Asia and North Africa. The damage to the cables was reportedly caused by the dropping of ship anchors.

Submarine cables are laid on the seabed to transmit signals, data or electricity between countries.

Several of these converge along a roughly six-kilometre (km) stretch off Versova Beach in Mumbai, one of India’s most critical submarine cable hubs. Around 13 of the country’s 17 submarine cables, connecting India to Europe, Africa and West Asia, land or converge in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai. These cables carry around 95 per cent of India’s international internet bandwidth, making the city a strategically important hub in the global undersea communications network.