In the first six to seven weeks of Q3FY27, freight rates and the costs of key inputs like copper (down 8 per cent), aluminium (down 3 per cent), and crude oil (down 8 per cent) have moderated. This moderation will support margins on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, while demand may rise since Q3 is a festive quarter. If geopolitical tensions ease in the second half (H2) of FY27, costs could drop further.

In Q2FY27, C&W saw single-digit volume growth, but realisation rose by 35-40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with companies managing to pass on rising copper and aluminium prices. The growth in room ACs was robust (above 30 per cent) due to summer demand and a favourable base effect. Fans also posted double-digit value growth along with Lighting, while Washing Machines and Refrigerators saw double-digit value growth driven by premiumisation.

Revenue across the space grew by around 30 per cent Y-o-Y, boosted by base effects. The C&W firms posted very high value growth allied to single-digit volume growth. The AC industry also saw over 30 per cent value growth, with demand driven by a hot summer and a strong base effect.

Key outperformers on Y-o-Y revenue growth included Polycab, up 53 per cent, and R R Kabel, up 52 per cent. Other notable performers included V-Guard Industries, Havells (both above 30 per cent), Bluestar, Voltas, etc. Almost every firm saw gross margin (GM) compression, except for Voltas and Bajaj Electricals, whose GMs rose by 410 basis points (bps) and 10 bps, respectively. Whirlpool and Havells each saw a decline of over 400 bps in GM. Polycab and V-Guard each witnessed a decline of over 300 bps as well.

Most players managed to register flat Ebitda margins by cutting variable spends. Voltas’s Ebitda margin rose 170 bps on a low base, while V-Guard’s grew 90 bps. Owing to revenue expansion, absolute Ebitda was up for many companies. Healthy growth in profit after tax (PAT) was posted by V-Guard, R R Kabel, Polycab, etc. Whirlpool saw its PAT decline 39 per cent, and IFB Industries saw its PAT fall 25 per cent Y-o-Y. Base effects helped profits.

An extended summer boosted cooling demand. The base was favourable, and most companies took price hikes of 10-13 per cent. The volume growth would have been over 20 per cent across industry. Blue Star and Voltas reported volume growth of over 30 per cent each. Industry expectations are for 25 per cent volume growth in FY27 versus FY26. Q4FY27 will be a monitorable since that is when pre-summer stocking takes place.

Apart from lower input costs, operating leverage and a reduced need for channel support should aid margins in H2FY27. But commentary around cost pass-through was mixed. Blue Star believes that 5 per cent cost under-absorption is prevalent, while Voltas indicates that it has managed to pass on most of the cost inflation. LG Electronics India talks about pricing focus on the premium end of the portfolio, while avoiding sharp hikes in mass-category products. Havells hints at a 10-25 per cent hike across its portfolio. Given the differences in management commentary, this could imply very different gross margins. The feedback on festive demand in Q3FY27 is mixed. AC sales are supported by the weather, but some other categories saw sub-par performance.

While AC has seen the strongest demand, overall trends remain positive except in mobiles. There have been price hikes across categories, with many seeing double-digit increases. If demand remains good through Q3FY27, there’s a likelihood that AC manufacturers will hike prices again in Q4FY27 as pre-summer stocking begins.