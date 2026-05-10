Attrition's new rule

W hen a $35,000 drone can force the enemy to scramble for a $4 million interceptor, the logic of air defence begins to break down. Admiral Sandy Winnefeld, former United States vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recently said the outcome of a modern conflict comes down to a simple question: “Which side runs out of weapons first?”

The United States (US) is already grappling with this challenge: Weeks into its war with Iran, it began running out of its stockpile of advanced air defence systems like the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot missile interceptors. A THAAD battery can cost up to $2.8 billion, and a single Patriot missile costs roughly $4 million. This creates a cost asymmetry, as the Iranian Shahed drone, which costs between $20,000 and $35,000, can overwhelm these expensive air defences.