Battle for the high seas

More than two decades ago, analysts coined the geopolitical term “string of pearls” to describe China’s strategy to secure its maritime influence and shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, with longer hopes of building naval bases in the region.

The term is old-fashioned. That is because China has since built ports in South Asia — Gwadar in Pakistan and Hambantota in Sri Lanka — opened a “logistical-support base” in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, alongside an American military base; despatched military aid to the Pacific island countries of Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, and Vanuatu; and is building ports in Bangladesh and Myanmar, while working with the Maldives.

In interviews, former Navy chiefs, former ambassadors, and other analysts said India should mix military and diplomatic strategies to counter China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. The region is India’s “strategic geography”, where it sees itself as “a major security partner”. The experts cautioned India’s interests would be greatly affected if another Chinese “encirclement” becomes a reality. In diplomatic language, the word “Indo-Pacific” has gained currency over the past decade or so after the US pivot to Asia, and it began to be used for the entire region touched by the Indian and the Pacific oceans. China, which is located relatively far from these oceans, objects to the expression.

Although the Indo-Pacific is at the centre of escalating US-China rivalry, the great powers are not the only protagonists in this multipolar region, according to Lowy Institute, an Australian think-tank. Also Read As tides shift, MDL lays new keel India, as an emerging power, has huge stakes. China, which lays claim to most of the South China Sea and parts of the East China Sea, is currently occupied with Taiwan, the island country in East Asia that China calls a breakaway province, which it seeks to reunite with itself by any means, including the use of force. “China will deploy more military resources in the Indian Ocean once the Taiwan issue is resolved,” Admiral Arun Prakash, who was chief of the Indian Navy over 2004-06, said. “The PLA Navy could pose a threat to India in the future.”

China’s naval arm is called the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. The roots of the naval buildup in the Indo-Pacific are not hard to see. Some 40 per cent of global oil trade occurs through this region, of which the Indian Ocean is a vital and vast part, where security and commercial interests intersect. “China is more dependent on the sea lanes of the Indian Ocean than India is, because of the volume of Chinese sea-borne commerce such as energy, gas, and crude oil,” Prakash said. Much of it passes through the Strait of Malacca, a narrow channel between the Indian and Pacific oceans.

This is a reason the PLA Navy, arguably the world’s fastest-growing military unit, has become more visible in the Indian Ocean since its reconstitution in 2006: At least a dozen ships — destroyers, frigates, and hydrographic vessels — are known to be always present in the region. India wants a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, the sea lanes in particular. “The increasing presence of the PLA Navy in the Indian Ocean is something that like-minded countries or partners in the region’s development should discuss,” Admiral Sunil Lanba, former chief of the Indian Navy (2016-19), said. India is a first responder in moments of crisis and is part of about 30 bilateral and multilateral relationships in the Indo-Pacific region, including naval exercises such as Malabar that started with the US in 1992, and now includes Japan and Australia. India must continue to promote such maritime security ties, Lanba said.

Most of the experts interviewed said India should take strategic, operational, and tactical measures. India’s foreign policy in the region is expected to be tied to US President Donald Trump’s second term of four years. India-US relations are under pressure after the US imposed high tariffs on Indian goods and made a visa used mostly by Indian technology workers prohibitively expensive. But India’s maritime policy must be understood on a strategic level, Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan, director-general, National Maritime Foundation, a New Delhi-based think-tank, said. “We want a rules-based Indo-Pacific, and China is challenging that.” Even so, “India is well-positioned to be a major security partner” in the Indian Ocean region, Chauhan, an Indian Navy veteran, said, adding, “From a geopolitical-military perspective, our area of interest should be maintained in consonance with the requirements of hard security.”

The picture of strategic uncertainty is nowhere in sharper relief than in the Indo-Pacific, which is predominantly, although not exclusively, a maritime space, he wrote in a paper for an international naval conference in Busan, South Korea, in May. Rising geopolitical tensions have seen world military expenditure rise to $2,718 billion in 2024, increasing every year for a full decade, and going up by 37 per cent between 2015 and 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. A share of the money went to the navies of the top five defence spenders: the US, China, Russia, Germany, and India. In addition, France, the UK, and Indonesia have big navies.

The Indian guided-missile destroyer INS Kolkata leaves Sydney Harbour after the conclusion of the Malabar naval exercise in Sydney, Australia, on August 22, 2023 (Photo: Reuters) Military-threat assessments The Indian Navy launched Operation Sankalp in 2019 with the aim of overseeing the safe passage of Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz in West Asia, a narrow strip that is crucial for the movement of oil tankers. While it is outside the Indian Ocean, Hormuz is another strategic choke point in the water like the Strait of Malacca. Lanba, on whose watch Sankalp was started, said the Navy should work on more mission-based deployments, not just in the Indian Ocean but also in the Western Pacific.

India helps to patrol the exclusive economic zones of some countries in the Indian Ocean, where dozens of Indian Naval ships and vessels are present at all times. The Indian Navy has a fleet of 150 or so ships while the PLA Navy is estimated to have at least 400. The Indian Navy aims to have 200 ships by 2027. Some 100 Navy ships are in different stages of construction in India, and 40 more warships are in the planning stage. Other than bolstering its stock of advanced weapons and systems, the Indian Navy needs greater satellite visibility and domain awareness to develop its overall capacity, Lanba said.

India has both conventional (diesel-electric) and nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. China has more submarines than India but the number gap, when compared to ships, is narrow. The number gap is technically non-existent in aircraft carriers at this time. Each has two operational carriers. The PLA Navy is testing a third one at sea while the Indian Navy is awaiting approvals for a third carrier. An Indian Navy source, with knowledge of Chinese activity in the region, said more than the PLA Navy’s warships, the greater concern for India, today, is China’s so-called “research” in the Indian Ocean (and the Arabian Sea): deep-sea mining, mineral search, and “profiling of the areas” where Chinese ships and vessels operate.

On the face of it, these ships are for civil-research purposes, studying the environment or mapping the seabed, Commodore Arnab Das (retired), who served in the Indian Navy and now heads the Maritime Research Centre, a Pune-based think-tank, said. “But in reality, they are collecting data for military purposes. This mapping of the undersea domain is critical for future undersea warfare, where robotics, autonomous underwater vehicles, and drones will dominate.” China has developed what it calls an “underwater Great Wall” in the South China Sea — a vast network of sensors and surveillance systems “to dominate” the undersea environment. When China maps the Indian Ocean in the same way, it will directly impact the strategic balance in this region, Das said.

“China has engagements with the political and military brass in the region,” the Navy source said, adding that port visits by Chinese ships have increased in their frequency and duration of stay. The Yuan Wang 5 arrived in Hambantota on August 16, 2022. The Indian government was concerned that China would use the ship for surveillance against India. The Chinese government said it was a research vessel. After India protested to Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan government allowed the ship to dock until August 22 but said it could not carry out research in Sri Lankan waters. An Indian official said, countries no longer need to be physically present at a geographical location to gather information. It can be done with technology. India’s main reason for the protest was “to stop the normalisation of port calls by China” in India’s backyard, as a way “to establish Chinese presence”.

China also has large fishing fleets that are raising worries about the effects on oceanic ecology. Chinese fishing boats have gone around the world, including to the South American coast. Earlier this year, a CNN report, citing the Argentine Navy, said an area of about 200 nautical miles off the coast of southern Argentina “is notorious for illegal and unregulated fishing, often carried out by Chinese vessels”. China’s maritime white paper, released in 2015, hints at “a comprehensive sea control” in the Indo-Pacific, which means three domains will be targeted: port infrastructure (linked through surveillance technology), shipbuilding, and deep-ocean exploration, according to Dattesh Parulekar, assistant professor, School of International and Area Studies, Goa University.

China is increasingly connecting outer space to deep oceans, using advanced communications and sensors. This has compelled India and some other countries to think of maritime security differently – not just about physical assets but command-and-control systems, too. An India-US agreement was signed in 2016 that Parulekar said would help to map the ocean floor and track assets. Two years later, India also set up an Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region in Gurugram city to integrate satellite technology and deep-ocean surveillance. The office hosts liaison officers from friendly foreign countries. This is essential work for underwater domain awareness, which will only grow in importance, Parulekar said.

“China is not an offensive threat to India in the Indian Ocean region at present. The Indian Navy is majorly present. But the future security-risk assessment includes China’s nuclear submarine programme,” the Navy source said, on the condition of anonymity. China’s nuclear and conventional submarine programmes are ongoing in a scaled-up manner. Anti-submarine warfare is expected to be part of naval conflicts in the future, some of the interviewees said. According to Chauhan, India should be prepared for nuclear-powered submarine threats, as the PLA Navy reaches more for the Indian Ocean. “Aircraft carriers or submarines? This is not a choice. India needs both,” Chauhan, who has commanded an aircraft carrier, said.

India’s deployments will have to change if Pakistan acquires eight submarines from China, the Navy source said. Based on the PLA Navy’s Yuan-class platform, three conventional submarines had been delivered by China to Pakistan until August, with one still expected to arrive. Four others will be reportedly made in Pakistan under a transfer-of-technology arrangement. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi told a tri-service conclave in August that technology would be at the centre of India’s naval modernisation. According to defence analyst Commodore Abhijeet Singh, who has served in the Indian Navy, China’s outreach has created difficulties beyond the Belt and Road Initiative projects — anti-piracy patrols with island countries.

“India needs a mixed strategy to counter this if it wants to be the main security-provider in the region,” Singh said, adding that the measures should include boosting its non-military presence such as increased investments in island countries and through the institutionalisation of mechanisms under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, a grouping of India, the US, Japan and Australia. India is conducting submarine and other search-and-rescue missions in the Indian Ocean, and flag officers’ training for island countries in the Pacific such as Fiji and Papua New Guinea. “These are newer major tools of the Indian Navy’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region,” the Navy source said.

Aside from submarines, the Indian Navy is looking to acquire more torpedoes, guided missiles, fighter jets, deck-based new multirole helicopters, next-generation corvettes, autonomous and semi-autonomous offensive and defensive systems, and underwater drones. Diplomatic quandary The sixth Quad Leaders’ Summit was held in Delaware, US, in September last year. India was supposed to host this year’s summit. But a date is yet to be announced amid uncertainties in India-US relations. There is a big question mark on the future of the Quad, Prakash said. China was seen as a threat by allies in the Indo-Pacific region, and the US sought to contain it earlier. How the Quad progresses will depend on the four member countries but also on US-China relations, Prakash said. “If Trump befriends China, economically, the Quad will become redundant.”

Lanba said while the current dynamics are not clear, the subgroups of the Quad are still working: There has been a great deal of progress among the navies of the four countries. It is an umbrella organisation to work with. “Even within the Quad, we have strong bilateral relations like India-Japan, India-Australia, and, of course, India-US.” India took a long time to warm up to the Quad, also mindful of China’s sensitivity. Although the word “security” is part of the name, the four countries publicly do not emphasise it, and Indian diplomats have said the Quad is not an Asian equivalent of Nato.

The Quad was formed in the aftermath of the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004 to coordinate humanitarian assistance in the region. It changed to a diplomatic grouping by 2007. Then the Quad went through some ups and downs before formalising in recent years. Das said the Quad is not a fully evolved grouping. “Geopolitics is always driven by security concerns, and the Quad’s agenda has remained largely a security push from the West.” In contrast, many countries in the Indo-Pacific still see their primary need as development — and they want technologies suited to their conditions, Das said, adding that countries in Southeast Asia, Africa or in parts of South Asia are not necessarily asking for high-end military technology. They want affordable, region-specific solutions such as fisheries management, disaster response, and coastal surveillance.

“Unless the Quad can address those requirements, its relevance will remain limited. India has been cautious because it does not want to be seen as simply a junior partner in a Western-led grouping,” Das said. While the Quad’s agenda has expanded over the years, it has struggled to offer the world a comprehensive view of the Indo-Pacific maritime security architecture, partly because approaches remain divided: The Pacific is highly securitised with mechanisms for conflict resolution, whereas the Indian Ocean is more open-ended, where no strong security architecture exists. “While the balance of power in the Pacific is relatively set, it is still very much in play in the Indian Ocean,” Parulekar, who specialises in Indo-Pacific maritime affairs, said.

Earlier this year, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang, criticised the US for what he said were attempts to turn the Asia-Pacific region into a “powder keg”. Indian aircraft carriers during an exercise off the Indian west coast (Photo: Indian Navy) A balancing act The four Quad members differ in their strategic conception. India sees the Indian Ocean and the Strait of Malacca as the real challenge, while the US and Australia remain largely Pacific players. Japan straddles both worlds. These have made a unified vision difficult, especially related to China. “China uniquely leverages both traditional threats (military) and non-traditional ones (fisheries, rare earths, maritime domain awareness, underwater mapping). For three Quad members, the focus is squarely on China, but India prefers to frame the issue as addressing threats more broadly,” Parulekar said.

In addition, India has to balance the role of a Quad team player with its own ambitions as an emerging power. India is funding the construction of an airstrip and jetties, reportedly for military use, in Mauritius. Both governments have denied “a secret base” is coming up on the remote Agalega Island. India and Seychelles had earlier agreed to work on a joint naval project on Assumption Island. The Quad began on a note of “free and open Indo-Pacific”. India reframed it as “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific” in 2018. But the Quad’s raison d’être is this: Security establishments in Japan, India, the US and Australia are concerned about China and its naval expansion, Aftab Seth, former Indian ambassador to Japan, said.

A Japanese ship, Alondra Rainbow, was carrying precious cargo — aluminium ingots — in 1999, when it was hijacked by pirates near the Strait of Malacca. The Japanese authorities, worried about the safety of the crew, called their Indian counterparts. The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy rescued the crew, the ship, and the cargo. Japan has since seen India, as a security partner in the Indian Ocean and possibly the wider Indo-Pacific. The current strain on India-US relations has impacted the forward movement of the Quad, but its basic functioning is still in place. The navies are in touch, Seth said.

“It is the political equations which are in a state of flux. President Trump is trying to cosy up to Chinese President Xi Jinping.” India is being careful about China, owing to the border dispute. Japan, which has a maritime dispute with China, “is worried about Trump’s unpredictability. They are trying to reach their own accommodation with China”, Seth said. “Everyone is jockeying to see who’s going to move in which direction.” Japan is as reliant on China for rare earth minerals as India is. India imports raw material for pharmaceuticals from China. Japan has big investments in China. “So, balance the economic compulsions with the security concerns, and you will get an idea of where the Quad is going,” Seth added.

The growing importance of the Indian and Pacific oceans has given new momentum to the Indo-Pacific as a geostrategic concept. India, Australia, and Indonesia are particularly prominent players. Indonesia lies at the cross-roads between the Indian and the Pacific oceans, while India flanks the Indian Ocean, and Australia lies between the Indian and the South Pacific oceans. In essence, Indonesia, India, and Australia strategically anchor the Indo-Pacific in the middle, northwest, and southeast. The long-term strategic stability of the Indo-Pacific depends to a significant degree on these three countries and how they interact with one another, according to a much-cited 2020 paper, titled Anchoring the Indo-Pacific, published by the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think-tank.

But the three countries have shown different approaches towards alignments. There are increasing concerns about the US’ commitment to the region. Australia will likely remain a treaty ally of the US. Indonesia wants to keep its foreign policy non-aligned, and India has its own China challenge. “I’ve heard some commentators say India is the weakest link in the Quad, and that its commitment is the least to taking up positions in relation to China,” Gitesh Sarma, former secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, and India’s former high commissioner to Fiji, said, adding the perception is incorrect. “We are the only Quad country with an active land frontier with China.”