Build first, sell later: The defence dilemma

I n remarks that at once seemed an encouragement and a challenge to India’s defence industry, Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani told a gathering of defence manufacturers in New Delhi in October that rather than pointing to a lack of orders, companies should “come up with an innovative product that we are compelled to buy, or which we need to buy. Create the demand first.”

The chief of defence staff (CDS) made the point while answering a question from Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge, who was in conversation with him at a fireside chat and had framed it around this very idea. Following the CDS’ opening remarks, Kalyani said that the United States (US) was moving towards innovation and Europe towards building capacity, with India somewhere in between. To illustrate the American approach, he pointed to Anduril, a US defence-technology company, whose co-founder Palmer Luckey uses what Kalyani called a very simple concept: “Build first, then offer.” Luckey, Kalyani added, says the company was built “as a product company and not as a contract company”. Kalyani linked this to what the CDS had said at the outset: that industry needed volume, scale and speed, and that the armed forces would increasingly tell it the capability they wanted, rather than the product, and work with it. He then put his question to the CDS: the war in West Asia had shown that large quantities of missiles, rockets and ammunition were needed, so what did India need to do in that respect?