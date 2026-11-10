Buying arms faster

ring-fenced budget and drastically simplified acquisition rules.

A separate CSIS study notes that Russia treats its Geran attack drones as a platform in perpetual evolution, rapidly reworking its propulsion, payloads, navigation, communications and tactics to keep pace with Ukraine’s shifting defences. Makeshift changes are tried out on the battlefield; those that work are standardised and mass-produced, and failures are dropped at once, with battlefield feedback driving production decisions “at a cadence measured in weeks rather than years”.

These disruptions are now reshaping how weapons are procured in Europe and the US. India’s defence planners, too, are grappling with how to compress acquisition timelines. The country’s modernisation requirements extend well beyond drones and other fast-evolving systems. India is short of many major crewed platforms, from combat aircraft to submarines. It also lacks enough tactical essentials such as bulletproof vests and helmets. The money, as Singh made clear, is there. What India is short of is time. In 2025, which it had declared the “Year of Reforms”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) began work on procedural reforms to the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, which governs the procurement of everything from tanks and warships to fighter jets and drones. The aim was to eliminate redundancies and address the pain points of the defence industry. The result is the draft DAP 2026, which the MoD released in February 2026 for comments from stakeholders and which is slated to replace the 2020 iteration. Does it cut the time it takes to acquire weapons? If it does, will its procedures work as intended once applied, and what more can be done to build on what it gets right?