Chinese, Russian intelligence shaping Iran war? Here's what to know

W ithout deploying troops or firing weapons, China and Russia are being reportedly viewed as indirect enablers in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The latest reports suggest that Iran is using a Chinese-built reconnaissance satellite to enhance targeting against US military bases - a situation that highlights how modern warfare is being influenced by actors operating from the shadows.

According to a Reuters report, Iran secretly acquired a Chinese satellite, identified as TEE-01B in late 2024 and used it during the conflict to monitor US military installations across West Asia. A claim which has been rejected by China.

The satellite was built and launched by Chinese company Earth Eye Co and was acquired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after it was launched into space from China. The report cited leaked Iranian military documents as proof.