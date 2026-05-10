Conflict call

F ew would have wagered for this, but Iran held off the world’s most advanced military, that of the United States (US), and the technologically superior Israeli armed forces for more than five recent weeks.

Soon after its former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other power elites were killed in a single airstrike at the start of the war on February 28, Iran retaliated, attempting to send missiles even outside the region — to the military base shared by the US and the United Kingdom on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

In the first 36 hours, Iran fired more than 1,000 munitions in counterattacks on US bases and civilian infrastructure across West Asia, prompting the US and Israel to fire off more than 3,000 precision-guided munitions and interceptors, which have depleted