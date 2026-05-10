Continuous at-sea deterrence

I ndia quietly inducted into service the INS Aridaman in early April. The third indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in the Arihant class is thought to weigh 7,000 metric tonnes and is assigned to the Strategic Forces Command (under the civilian leadership). India follows a policy of “minimum credible deterrence” and “no first use” of nuclear weapons.

The Indian Navy, which is in charge of the submarine’s operations, didn’t issue a media statement, nor did the Ministry of Defence. On the day of the induction, only Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X that the word, Aridaman, which in Sanskrit means “vanquisher” or “destroyer” of foes, symbolises “power”.