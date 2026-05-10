Continuous at-sea deterrence

The third indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in the Arihant class is thought to weigh 7,000 metric tonnes and is assigned to the Strategic Forces Command
Indian Navy’s INS Aridhaman, third indigenously built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. Photo: PTI
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