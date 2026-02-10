DPSU revamp: Proceed with care

C ome March, a Boston Consulting Group study on the reorganisation of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is expected to be ready. Commissioned by the defence ministry’s Department of Defence Production — which oversees all 16 state-run defence firms, including HAL — the review comes at a moment when the company’s order book has swollen to about ₹2.52 trillion, a scale that would be the envy of almost any Indian business.

These 16 companies are what are called defence public sector undertakings, or DPSUs. Despite the creation of seven new units in October 2021 through the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, any prospective reorganisation of India’s public sector defence players is a politically fraught undertaking.