This auto components stock hit new high, reported 50% jump in US exports

Sansera Engineering share price today

Shares of Sansera Engineering hit an all-time high of ₹2,137.35, as they rallied 12 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. In the past 11 trading days, the stock price of the auto parts & equipments company has zoomed 30 per cent. It surpassed its previous high of ₹2,010.10 touched on February 3, 2026.

At 09:48 AM; Sansera Engineering was quoting 10 per cent higher at ₹2,099.10, as compared to 0.37 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving auto part stock to a new high?

The quarterly performance at Sansera was healthy both on the topline front as well as margins front. The company is known for developing complex and critical precision engineered components for the automotive and non-automotive sectors.

Total revenue on the consolidated basis for the quarter grew 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹907.7 crore with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at ₹163.9 crore and corresponding EBITDA margins at 18.1 per cent (up 80 bps QoQ). Profit after tax (PAT) in Q3FY26 up 23 per cent YoY at ₹69.4 crore, affected by one-time exceptional loss of ₹16 crore due to new labour laws.

The company delivered a growth of 13.7 per cent YoY in domestic business, whereas the international business delivered a growth of 60 per cent YoY. International business saw it’s highest-ever quarter largely driven by semiconductor business. Its cumulative order book as of Q3FY26 end is pegged at ~₹2,410 crore (peak revenues to be attained in about 3 years).

The company said exports to the US recorded growth of 50.5 per cent YoY, primarily driven by stronger execution of Aerospace orders. The exports to other countries saw an upsurge of almost 3x (YoY). This is largely driven by Semiconductor business, it added.

The European Union free trade deal (EU FTA) and interim trade agreement between the US and India, are welcome shift, creating clear momentum for deeper engagement. The management expects positive impact from this on both current exports and new opportunities. Looking ahead, the company’s priorities remain centered on leveraging core strengths, pursuing technological excellence, and capturing emerging growth opportunities, the management said.

ICICI Securities view on Sansera Engineering

From the high growth ADS Segment (Aerospace, Defence & semiconductor) revenue for Q3FY26 stood at ₹119 crore which is expected to reach ~ ₹320 crore for full FY26E. ICICI Securities said they await management commentary on orderbook execution guidance for new growth segments. With the US-India trade deal on the horizon (realises ~9 per cent of sales from US) coupled with healthy diversification efforts at the company (ADS), Sansera remains one of our top pick in the auto ancillary space, the brokerage firm said in a note. ============================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.