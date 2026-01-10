Exploding sleeper cells of the sea

I n December 2023, close to a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, a commercial cargo vessel named Vyssos, heading to Ukraine on the Danube River to load grain, was damaged by a naval mine in the Black Sea.

Weeks earlier, the United Kingdom had announced the transfer of two minehunter vessels to Ukraine to help clear sea lanes clogged by mines laid by Russia, underlining that these weapons continue to threaten civilian shipping and cause immense disruption to critical global trade routes and security.

Naval mines, often seen as relics of 20th-century warfare, have re-emerged as potent instruments of modern conflict, most visibly in the Russia-Ukraine war. The disruption that naval mines can cause to global trade and security is immense.