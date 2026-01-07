Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Commissioning of Samudra Pratap strengthens self-reliance, says PM Modi

Commissioning of Samudra Pratap strengthens self-reliance, says PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pratap on Monday, India's first indigenously built pollution control vessel

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the commissioning of home-built pollution control ship Samudra Pratap has strengthened the vision of self-reliance and reflected the commitment to sustainability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pratap on Monday, India's first indigenously built pollution control vessel and the largest ship in the Coast Guard's fleet so far.

"The commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samudra Pratap is noteworthy for numerous reasons, including the fact that it adds strength to our vision of self-reliance, boosts our security apparatus and reflects a commitment to sustainability, among others," the prime minister said in a post on X.

 

The vessel will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The vessel's primary role is pollution response at sea, supported by state-of-the-art systems including side-sweeping arms, floating booms, high-capacity skimmers, portable barges, and a pollution control laboratory.

The ship is also fitted with an external fire-fighting system and integrates advanced systems such as dynamic positioning, integrated bridge system, integrated platform management system, and automated power management system to enhance automation and mission efficiency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi AQI nears 300 as fog, cold wave blanket city; schools shut in Noida

faiz-e-elahi mosque

MCD demolition drive near Delhi mosque erupts in violence: All we know

Flights, fog, Indigo

Dense fog, cold wave grip north India; airlines warn of flight delays

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Electoral roll revision not barred by law, EC argues before Supreme Court

Doctors, prescriptions

Odisha govt imposes law banning strikes as doctors continue OPD boycott

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Navy Indian Naval power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon