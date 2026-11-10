'For the IAF, jointness has never been a new idea'

The second strand is getting more from the fleet we already operate. The upgrade of the Su-30MKI fleet, a design and development project with significant indigenous equipment, is being progressed. We are also focused on improving the availability and effectiveness of every aircraft we fly, because a squadron’s real worth lies in the aircraft it can put in the air when needed.

The third strand recognises that combat power is not measured by the number of fighter aircraft alone. Airborne early warning and control, aerial refuelling, ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) precision weapons, electronic warfare, air defence and unmanned systems are all critical force multipliers. As I have often said, the IAF has moved from a platform-centric approach to a capability-centric one, in which the combined effect of these elements is far greater than the sum of the individual parts.