French general 'interested in learning' about India's long-range weapons

France looks to India's homegrown rocket and drone systems for next-gen artillery upgrades

Updated On: Oct 14 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Stuti Tripathi
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi with his French counterpart General Pierre Schill during a meeting on the sidelines of United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs' Conclave, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi with his French counterpart General Pierre Schill during a meeting on the sidelines of United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs' Conclave, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

France’s army chief has said his country is “interested in learning” about India’s long-range weapon systems, citing their performance during Operation Sindoor, the Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday.

General Pierre Schill said France is evaluating long-range rockets, loitering munitions, and counter-drone technologies as part of efforts to modernise its artillery capabilities. Schill, who was in New Delhi for the UN Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs Conference, said India and France could explore co-development opportunities in battlefield technologies, including artificial intelligence and electronic warfare, the business newspaper said.

“I’m interested in learning about the systems operated by the Indian Army, especially as we are in the process of renewing our long-range artillery systems,” the General said, referring to the potential acquisition of India’s long-range Pinaka rockets. According to ET, France has expressed interest in an extended-range version of the rockets indigenously manufactured by India and previously demonstrated before French officials.

Schill said long-range systems and loitering munitions are priorities in Indo-French military cooperation. “The Indian Army is employing these systems very effectively due to the strength of its industry and the adaptability of its forces. The performance during Operation Sindoor is particularly impressive,” he was quoted as saying.

The French Army chief, who met Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday, said counter-drone capabilities as an area for collaboration. India and France are considering institutionalising annual army-level training exercises, expanding upon the existing Shakti series. Both sides are looking to increase the frequency and complexity of these joint drills to include unmanned aerial vehicle training, counter-drone operations, and electronic warfare, ET reported.

Written By :

Stuti Tripathi

Stuti Tripathi is presently working as a News Editor with Business Standard Blueprint. She has around 8 years of experience working as a Journalist. She has been in multiple roles in her career as a researcher, writer, and guest relations manager.
First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

In this article : Defence planFrancedefence deals

