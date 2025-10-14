French general 'interested in learning' about India's long-range weapons

France’s army chief has said his country is “interested in learning” about India’s long-range weapon systems, citing their performance during Operation Sindoor, the Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday.

General Pierre Schill said France is evaluating long-range rockets, loitering munitions, and counter-drone technologies as part of efforts to modernise its artillery capabilities. Schill, who was in New Delhi for the UN Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs Conference, said India and France could explore co-development opportunities in battlefield technologies, including artificial intelligence and electronic warfare, the business newspaper said.

“I’m interested in learning about the systems operated by the Indian Army, especially as we are in the process of renewing our long-range artillery systems,” the General said, referring to the potential acquisition of India’s long-range Pinaka rockets. According to ET, France has expressed interest in an extended-range version of the rockets indigenously manufactured by India and previously demonstrated before French officials.