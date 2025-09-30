Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Tamil Nadu to host global aerospace and defence meet in Chennai in Oct

Tamil Nadu to host global aerospace and defence meet in Chennai in Oct

Tamil Nadu will host Aerospace and Defence Meetings in Chennai from October 7 to 9 as part of its Defence Industrial Corridor plan to attract investments and boost domestic manufacturing

fighter jets, jets

Representative Picture

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To give impetus to the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC), a state initiative targeting Rs 75,000 crore in investment and a 50 per cent contribution to India’s defence production by 2032, the state government will host Aerospace and Defence Meetings (ADM) at the Chennai Trade Centre from October 7 to 9.
 
The state is also eyeing a 50 per cent share in defence and aerospace sector investments going forward. The event will see participation from over 300 companies and more than 1,000 delegates. Leading global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry majors expected at the event include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault, Safran, Collins, RTX, IAI, Saab, EDGE, Ametek, Embraer, Tata Group, BEL, HAL, AVNL, Mazagon Dock, MBDA, DRDO, and Event Structure.
 
 
Participants from 16 countries will attend, including Australia, France, Germany, the US, the UK, the UAE, Japan, and Singapore. The aim is to attract domestic and international majors to establish manufacturing and innovation facilities in the state. “It is positioned under the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor as a premier platform to drive self-reliance, indigenisation, global supply chain integration, and public–private collaboration in aerospace and defence,” a government official said.
 
The sector currently has around Rs 22,016 crore worth of proposed investments. India’s defence production has grown rapidly since the launch of the Make in India initiative, reaching a record Rs 1.27 trillion in FY24, with defence exports climbing to an all-time high of Rs 23,622 crore in FY25.
 
Two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) have been established — in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — to boost defence manufacturing. These corridors provide incentives to companies investing in the sector. Investments worth more than Rs 8,658 crore have already been made in the six nodes of Uttar Pradesh — Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Lucknow — and five nodes of Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Salem, and Tiruchirappalli. As of February 2025, 253 MoUs had been signed for both corridors, with a potential investment of Rs 53,439 crore.
   

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath calls for integrated, standardised system to counter info warfare

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

CDS Gen Chauhan urges readiness against bio-threats, radioactive risks

Indian high commission, india flag

Gandhi statue in London vandalised, Indian mission strongly condemns act

PM Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin. | File Image

India's vigorous new foreign policy playbook amid Trump tariff shockpremium

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India-Bhutan to build ₹4,033 cr cross-border rail links: Foreign Secretary

Topics : Tamil Nadu aerospace Defence plan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon