From failed tests to a missile power

O n the morning of February 25, 1988, a slender missile lifted off from Sriharikota, carrying the weight of a country’s technological ambitions. The mission control room erupted as the radar display confirmed the point of impact. It was the first successful trial of Prithvi, India’s first indigenous surface-to-surface ballistic missile and a key part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).

When Prithvi rose to the sky, trailing a plume of thick smoke, it marked a quiet revolution. India had demonstrated its ability to design and develop its own weapon systems.

Nearly four decades later, India stands among a select group of nations with indigenous technologies spanning tactical missiles, multi-layered ballistic missile defence (BMD), anti-ship and land-attack weapons, air-launched cruise missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear-capable intercontinental-range ballistic missiles, anti-satellite systems and emerging hypersonic weapons.