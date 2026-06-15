India successfully tests indigenous long-range land attack cruise missile

India on Monday successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from a defence facility off the Odisha coast, marking another significant milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen self-reliance in strategic weapon systems.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile was launched in its full operational configuration from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island.

The successful trial comes days after the DRDO conducted three consecutive tests of next-generation ballistic missile defence (BMD) interceptors and carried out the maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR).

“The missile met all mission objectives during the test, with data captured by multiple tracking and telemetry systems deployed by the ITR confirming its performance parameters,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The LRLACM is among India’s most advanced indigenous cruise missile programmes and is designed to deliver precision strikes against high-value land targets deep inside hostile territory.

Unlike ballistic missiles that follow a predictable trajectory, the LRLACM flies at very low altitudes, closely following terrain contours and manoeuvring around obstacles, making detection and interception by enemy radar systems significantly more difficult.

The missile has been developed entirely within India, with major subsystems designed by various DRDO laboratories in collaboration with domestic industry partners. Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) serves as the nodal laboratory for the programme.

According to defence sources, the missile is approximately six metres long, weighs around 1.5 tonnes and is powered by an indigenous turbofan engine. It is capable of engaging targets at ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometres while flying at subsonic speeds of around Mach 0.8.

The weapon system can carry a conventional warhead of up to 400 kg and is expected to be integrated across multiple platforms in the future, including land-based mobile launchers, naval vessels and potentially airborne platforms.

The successful development of the LRLACM places India among a select group of countries possessing indigenous long-range cruise missile technology.

Equipped with advanced inertial and satellite-based navigation systems, along with terrain-mapping capabilities, the missile is designed to accurately engage strategic military targets while maintaining a low radar signature throughout its flight.

“Its low radar signature, terrain-hugging flight profile and ability to alter course during flight make it a difficult target for interception. Such capabilities are important in modern warfare. The missile will undergo a couple of more tests before being inducted into the armed forces,” sources said.

The launch was witnessed by senior DRDO officials as well as representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force, both of which are expected to be future operators of the missile system.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman, monitored the test and congratulated the teams involved in the programme.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated DRDO scientists and industry partners, describing the successful test as a major boost to India’s defence preparedness and its broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the strategic sector.