High-thrust plans

G oing by public statements, you could be forgiven for thinking India is close to sealing a deal to manufacture advanced thrust jet engines to power its planned stealth combat aircraft. But wishes are not horses.

The statements have come thick and fast. On November 28, 2025, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh publicly said India is close to finalising a collaboration agreement with the French aerospace firm Safran, to jointly develop a 120 kilonewton (kN) thrust jet engine that will power the advanced medium combat aircraft Mark 2 (Amca Mk2).

India, he said, would have full ownership of the intellectual property rights of the project, which was proposed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development rganisation or DRDO), which would be a partner.