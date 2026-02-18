Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Fewer IPOs are showing listing gains as openings hit seven-year low

Fewer IPOs are showing listing gains as openings hit seven-year low

Share of IPOs opening above issue price drops to 64.6%, median gains shrink sharply amid market volatility

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

The opening price is the price at which these shares begin to trade on listing day. Many investors look to profit from buying the shares in the IPO and selling them on listing.

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There has been a weakening of a multi-year trend of listing gains in the ongoing financial year of 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Aye Finance and Fractal Analytics, which debuted in the market on Monday, did not have any listing gains for investors. A lower share (65 per cent) of the 99 initial public offerings (IPOs) in FY26 had a higher opening price than their issue price, shows a Business Standard analysis of primedatabase.com numbers.
 
Issue price is the price at which a company listing on the stock exchange sells its shares to the public. The opening price is the price at which these shares begin to trade on listing day. Many investors look to profit from buying the shares in the IPO and selling them on listing.
 
 
This would have been a profitable strategy on the whole for the last few years. Every year since FY20 has seen a majority of IPOs open with a listing gain. Listing gains were seen in 82.1 per cent of IPOs in FY25. This year, it has dropped to 64.6 per cent, the lowest in the last seven years. The current year’s number is still higher than the FY19 low of 42.9 per cent.
 
The median gain between the listed and opening price has also fallen to 4.1 per cent in FY26, compared to 20.6 per cent in FY25. There has been a double-digit gain in five out of the last seven years.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 18, 2026

Stock Market Close: Nifty tops 25,800; Sensex up 283 pts in late rally; Metals, PSU Banks lift D-St

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO

Gaudium IVF IPO opens Feb 20: GMP at 15%; 5 key risks you should know

ipo market listing share market

Accord Transformer IPO opens Feb 23; GMP up 17%; check key details inside

IPO rush, market

India's IPO market hits pause in 2026 as investors' risk appetite fades

Hindalco

Higher capex likely to increase debt burden for Hindalco Industriespremium

 
This has been despite criticism of the high valuation of some IPOs, which included offers for sale, by early investors such as private equity (PE) funds. It was said that the exits of these early investors in many IPOs were at prices which left little on the table for listing gains.
 
Investors should keep an eye on if PE funds and other institutions are looking at a partial stake sale or if they are exiting completely, said Pranav Haldea, managing director at Prime Database. The general market direction during the year is also affecting gains, according to Haldea.
 
"This year has been characterised by a lot of volatility," he pointed out.
 
"A little bit of the market trend during the year also impacts these numbers," echoed Mehul Savla, partner at boutique investment bank RippleWave Equity Advisors.
 
Savla also said that there can be a structural incentive for IPOs to be attractively priced, which could explain why many of them have opening prices higher than the issue price. Institutional investors account for a large portion of the liquidity now chasing IPOs, and their bargaining power likely results in IPO pricing being more attractive than would be the case in their absence.  Many come in as anchor investors whose investments are locked in for 30-90 days. This opens them up to the rise of adverse price movements during the lock-in period. Institutional investors would demand more attractive pricing to accommodate this risk. A wider pool of institutional investors with alternative investment funds, insurance companies, and mutual funds may result in competition, which could eventually reduce this pricing phenomenon, according to Savla.
 
The opening gains are not necessarily sustained since. Data as of February 16 showed that the median return for investors who had held on to their IPO shares was -6 per cent for companies listed in FY26.

More From This Section

oil, crude oil,

Oil edges up after 2% drop as focus turns to US-Iran negotiations

Where to invest in markets now?

PSBs, defence, pharma, capital goods: Analysts pick sectors to invest in

RITES, Kalpataru Projects, Ahluwalia Contracts get Buy call from Axis Direct

RITES, Kalpataru Projects, Ahluwalia Contracts: 3 stk ideas by Axis Direct

Goldman Sachs investment ideas in 2026

AI, India, China emerge as top EM investment bets for 2026: Goldman Sachs

Union Bank of India share price

Here's why Union Bank of India shares rose 3% to hit 52-week high on Feb 18

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance