India's Amca jet programme hits roadblock amid GE engine price hike

The revised price for F414 engine is nearly three times higher than the original estimates discussed during the early stages of negotiations
A prototype of the advanced medium combat aircraft at the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru in 2025. Photo: Reuters
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