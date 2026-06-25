India's Amca jet programme hits roadblock amid GE engine price hike

I ndia’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (Amca) programme has faced a major setback after negotiations over its F414 engine with a United States (US) aerospace major reportedly hit a deadlock over pricing, cost and timeline of the country’s fifth-generation fighter jet.

According to the media reports, General Electric (GE) has sought a price for the F414 engine that is nearly three times higher than the original estimates discussed during the early stages of negotiations.

Experts aware of the matter indicate that the engine was initially expected to cost around 80 crore per unit, but recent commercial proposals have reportedly pushed the figure beyond Rs 200 crore per engine, causing trouble ahead of its development.